Analysts Anticipate Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to Announce -$1.71 EPS

Analysts predict that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) will post earnings per share of ($1.71) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.16). Galapagos reported earnings of ($0.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 98.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year earnings of ($5.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.35) to ($1.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($4.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.70) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Galapagos.

GLPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $78.88 on Friday. Galapagos has a 12 month low of $74.51 and a 12 month high of $233.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPG. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 290.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after buying an additional 84,569 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after buying an additional 77,366 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 647.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after buying an additional 73,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,929,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,228,000 after buying an additional 47,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, and psoriatic arthritis.

