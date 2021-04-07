Analysts Anticipate iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.70) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.39). iRhythm Technologies reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 105.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($1.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IRTC shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $283.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $227.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.54.

IRTC stock opened at $133.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.46. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $286.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -69.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.79.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $1,238,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,050 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

