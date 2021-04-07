Analysts Anticipate Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to announce sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37 billion. Waste Connections reported sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year sales of $5.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $5.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,073,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Waste Connections by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,982,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,562,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,660 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Waste Connections by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,578,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,129,000 after purchasing an additional 565,514 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,260,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,294,000 after purchasing an additional 457,117 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Waste Connections by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,310,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,390,000 after purchasing an additional 300,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $110.92 on Friday. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $80.03 and a twelve month high of $111.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 142.21, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 22.79%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Connections (WCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit