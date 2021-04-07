Analysts Anticipate Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to announce sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37 billion. Waste Connections reported sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year sales of $5.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $5.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,073,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Waste Connections by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,982,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,562,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,660 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Waste Connections by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,578,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,129,000 after purchasing an additional 565,514 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,260,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,294,000 after purchasing an additional 457,117 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Waste Connections by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,310,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,390,000 after purchasing an additional 300,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $110.92 on Friday. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $80.03 and a twelve month high of $111.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 142.21, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 22.79%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

