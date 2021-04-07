Analysts Expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) to post $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.20. Atlassian reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlassian.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEAM. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.94.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded down $5.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.00. The stock had a trading volume of 26,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,620. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.44, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $129.75 and a 12 month high of $262.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.18 and its 200 day moving average is $219.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlassian (TEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.