Analysts Expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.78 Million

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will report $15.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.50 million and the highest is $18.10 million. Codexis reported sales of $14.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year sales of $82.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.94 million to $83.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $103.97 million, with estimates ranging from $94.50 million to $119.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.36 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDXS shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

In other Codexis news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $62,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,211,727.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 25.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,977,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,701,000 after purchasing an additional 274,698 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 14.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 721.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 24,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -72.74 and a beta of 1.17. Codexis has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average is $19.56.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codexis (CDXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit