Analysts Expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to Post $0.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) will report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.13. El Pollo Loco reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on LOCO. Truist downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $364,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,091.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 82,264 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 334,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 10,430 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 296.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after acquiring an additional 517,156 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $17.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,201. El Pollo Loco has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $625.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

