Analysts Expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) will announce earnings per share of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Newmont reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 132.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $4.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $5.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on NEM shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

Newmont stock opened at $62.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $72.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $314,304.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,199,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,561,828.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,787. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 1,446.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

