Analysts Expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Announce $0.79 EPS

Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.97. Tesla posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $5.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $9.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.54.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total value of $1,047,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,128,739.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,200 shares of company stock worth $61,942,923. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $691.62 on Friday. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $663.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,388.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $679.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $620.49.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

