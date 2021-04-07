Analyzing Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) & Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) and Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and Ready Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryman Hospitality Properties -34.71% -62.16% -7.48% Ready Capital 14.86% 11.15% 1.73%

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and Ready Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryman Hospitality Properties $1.60 billion 2.64 $145.79 million $6.86 11.22 Ready Capital $229.92 million 3.18 $72.97 million $1.54 8.71

Ryman Hospitality Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Ready Capital. Ready Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryman Hospitality Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.1% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of Ready Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Ready Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and Ready Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryman Hospitality Properties 1 2 3 0 2.33 Ready Capital 0 0 6 0 3.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus price target of $56.70, suggesting a potential downside of 26.31%. Ready Capital has a consensus price target of $13.65, suggesting a potential upside of 1.71%. Given Ready Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ready Capital is more favorable than Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Risk and Volatility

Ryman Hospitality Properties has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ready Capital has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ready Capital beats Ryman Hospitality Properties on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. These convention center resorts operate under the Gaylord Hotels brand and are managed by Marriott International. The Company also owns two adjacent ancillary hotels and a small number of attractions managed by Marriott International for a combined total of 10,110 rooms and more than 2.7 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. The Company's Entertainment segment includes a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry; Ryman Auditorium, WSM 650 AM; Ole Red and Circle, a country lifestyle media network the Company owns in a joint-venture with Gray Television. The Company operates its Entertainment segment as part of a taxable REIT subsidiary. * The Company is the sole owner of Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center. It is the majority owner and managing member of the joint venture that owns the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments. It operates through four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans. The SBC Originations segment originates SBC loans secured by stabilized or transitional investor properties using various loan origination channels; and originates and services multi-family loan products. The SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing segment acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans through retail, correspondent, and broker channels. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation and changed its name to Ready Capital Corporation in September 2018. Ready Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

