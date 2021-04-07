Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $408.44 Million

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will announce $408.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $403.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $413.87 million. Annaly Capital Management posted sales of $51.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 692.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NLY opened at $8.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $9.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Annaly Capital Management (NLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit