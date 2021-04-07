Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $408.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will announce $408.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $403.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $413.87 million. Annaly Capital Management posted sales of $51.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 692.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Annaly Capital Management.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NLY opened at $8.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $9.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Annaly Capital Management (NLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.