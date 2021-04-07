Anpario plc (LON:ANP) Insider Karen Prior Sells 2,500 Shares

Anpario plc (LON:ANP) insider Karen Prior sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.45), for a total transaction of £14,250 ($18,617.72).

Karen Prior also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Karen Prior sold 2,500 shares of Anpario stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.45), for a total transaction of £14,250 ($18,617.72).

Shares of ANP opened at GBX 595 ($7.77) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of £137.78 million and a PE ratio of 29.90. Anpario plc has a 12 month low of GBX 330 ($4.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 630 ($8.23). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 575.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 494.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) per share. This is a positive change from Anpario’s previous dividend of $2.75. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Anpario’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Anpario Company Profile

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its product categories include health and performance, feed quality, hygiene and insect control, and toxin management. The company's health and performance category comprises a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category contains products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, Mastercube brands.

