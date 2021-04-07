Anyswap Market Cap Hits $46.98 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.52 or 0.00004460 BTC on major exchanges. Anyswap has a total market cap of $46.98 million and $421,663.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Anyswap

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

