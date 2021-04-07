Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.25 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.49% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on APDN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Roth Capital started coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Shares of APDN traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.21. 145,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,349. Applied DNA Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $61.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 179.48% and a negative net margin of 672.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 22,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

