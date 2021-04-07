Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMAT. UBS Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.36.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $139.44. 611,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,559,479. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.87. The company has a market cap of $127.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,248 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

