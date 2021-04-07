Apria (NYSE:HAYW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HAYW. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apria currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. Apria has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $17.98.

In related news, insider Rick Roetken acquired 1,500 shares of Apria stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 7,190,598 shares of Apria stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $115,552,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 26,000 shares of company stock worth $442,000.

Apria Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

