Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $28.83, but opened at $31.45. Arcus Biosciences shares last traded at $31.07, with a volume of 481 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc acquired 5,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $220,350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,913,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,608,131. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.35 per share, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,288.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Benchmark upped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.42.

The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.75.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%. Research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

