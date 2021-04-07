Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.13% of Arista Networks worth $27,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Arista Networks by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET opened at $307.87 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.96 and a twelve month high of $326.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.14.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.64, for a total transaction of $230,507.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,794.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.75, for a total transaction of $3,027,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,695 shares in the company, valued at $5,659,911.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,794 shares of company stock worth $26,549,413. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.29.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

