Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,272 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 14,443 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 20,652 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 15,702 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 27,306 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BWS Financial upped their target price on Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $80,789.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 374,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have purchased 515 shares of company stock worth $4,162 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $528.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.84.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.57 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

