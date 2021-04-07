Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Gap Up to $16.24

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.24, but opened at $16.97. Arrival shares last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 7,263 shares traded.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on Arrival in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival Limited operates in the automotive industry. It designs, creates, and assembles electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

