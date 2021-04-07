Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $78.99

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.99 and last traded at $77.92, with a volume of 95 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASTE. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.12 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.91.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 28.39%.

In other news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of Astec Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,298.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Astec Industries by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Astec Industries by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Astec Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Astec Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astec Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

