Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) will post sales of $18.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Asure Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.02 million and the lowest is $18.50 million. Asure Software posted sales of $18.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year sales of $69.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.50 million to $70.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $74.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Asure Software had a net margin of 46.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Asure Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASUR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.76. 1,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average of $7.77.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

