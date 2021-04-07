Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Athira Pharma Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. Athira Pharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Shares of ATHA stock opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.62. Athira Pharma has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $34.79.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $1.11. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athira Pharma news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 311,111 shares of Athira Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $6,999,997.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

