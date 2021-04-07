Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC cut shares of Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Atos from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Atos in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Atos from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays cut shares of Atos from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Atos in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS AEXAY opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.18. Atos has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $19.01.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

