Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 23,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $745,000. Rollins Financial purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $542,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.53.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADP traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.07. The company had a trading volume of 23,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,755. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $193.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

