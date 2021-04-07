Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It acquires, licenses, develops and commercializes products principally for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of ATXI traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 468,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,988. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Avenue Therapeutics by 260.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 270.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 16,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

