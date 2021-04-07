Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) will announce $0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Axos Financial posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

In related news, Director Mosich Nick sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $86,747.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,201.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 13,070 shares of company stock valued at $590,429 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AX. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 43.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.49. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $54.36.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

