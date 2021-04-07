AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) CFO Gary L. Fischer Sells 10,000 Shares

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 10,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $125,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 318,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,557.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ AXTI traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,543. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.31 million, a P/E ratio of -401.20 and a beta of 2.29. AXT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AXT, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in AXT by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in AXT by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 566,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 88,850 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AXT in the third quarter valued at $113,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AXT in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in AXT in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXTI has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

