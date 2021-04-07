B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys New Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,720 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $738,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $488,141,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 14,627.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,094,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,265,000 after buying an additional 1,087,116 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in Workday by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,585,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,662,000 after buying an additional 737,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Workday by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,354,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,470,000 after buying an additional 571,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total value of $206,262.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $1,542,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,526 shares of company stock worth $85,031,093 over the last ninety days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $254.90 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.56 and a 12-month high of $282.77. The company has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.79.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.22.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

