B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 87,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 758,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,253,000 after purchasing an additional 45,750 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,439,000 after purchasing an additional 124,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,837,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 21,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.10.

BSX opened at $38.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average is $36.98. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $42.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $974,708.58. Insiders have sold 45,950 shares of company stock worth $1,787,428 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.