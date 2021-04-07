Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $140.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $40.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.64% from the company’s current price.

BAND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.50.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Shares of BAND stock opened at $124.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.08 and a beta of 0.59. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $69.83 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.92.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $113.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.61 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total value of $87,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $770,396. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $333,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,993. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,845,000 after buying an additional 324,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,097,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 783,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,449,000 after acquiring an additional 106,876 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 538.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,887,000 after acquiring an additional 103,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,033,000 after acquiring an additional 90,098 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.