Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys Shares of 58,454 GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in GoPro by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 737,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 40,158 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in GoPro in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in GoPro by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

GPRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. GoPro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.28.

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.39 and a beta of 1.27. GoPro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $8.13.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $357.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 172,859 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $1,384,600.59. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 235,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 411,453 shares of company stock valued at $4,101,947. 19.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

