Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $243,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 814,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,422,000 after buying an additional 20,146 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 541,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,546,000 after buying an additional 77,477 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 535,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,662,000 after purchasing an additional 40,537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,009,000 after purchasing an additional 178,562 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 376,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,941,000 after purchasing an additional 86,099 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $319.02 on Wednesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $187.79 and a 12 month high of $324.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.56.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

