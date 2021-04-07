Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,497 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. WC Walker & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $2,098,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $999,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,568 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 294.2% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 20,335 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares during the period. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $120.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $124.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.65.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.26.

In other Best Buy news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $122,762.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,923 shares of company stock worth $4,454,091 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

