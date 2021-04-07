Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $448,000 Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 186.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 4,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aptiv from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock opened at $144.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.95. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $52.44 and a one year high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

