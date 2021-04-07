Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Makes New $266,000 Investment in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Gabelli upgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.48.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

