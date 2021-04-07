Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 3,697 Shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.21% of InfuSystem worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of InfuSystem by 67.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 19,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of InfuSystem by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 732,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,397,000 after buying an additional 34,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 89,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $205,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,525 shares in the company, valued at $456,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Andrew Gendron bought 3,000 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.34 per share, for a total transaction of $61,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INFU opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.08. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $447.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.09.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $24.71 million for the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 29.88%.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

