Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $729,000 Stock Holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,819 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,254,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,492,000 after acquiring an additional 50,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 447,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 34,237 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $1,924,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 1,001.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 189,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 169.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 121,504 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VMD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

VMD opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.33.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.20 million.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

