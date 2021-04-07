Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $764,000 Stake in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,108 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PCB Bancorp were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 55,049 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 32.5% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares during the period. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on PCB shares. TheStreet raised PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of PCB stock opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $16.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.04. The company has a market capitalization of $232.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.92.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 6.41%. Analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.85%.

In related news, CEO Henry Kim acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Also, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 3,400 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $50,830.00. Insiders have purchased 26,104 shares of company stock valued at $334,251 in the last quarter. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

