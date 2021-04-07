Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 265 Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAXJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 448.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 82,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 67,463 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 24,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,006,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,530,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,183,000 after buying an additional 127,469 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

AAXJ stock opened at $94.56 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $60.87 and a twelve month high of $102.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.93 and a 200-day moving average of $91.13.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.