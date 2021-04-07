Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,122 Shares of Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.55% of Mackinac Financial worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mackinac Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $677,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mackinac Financial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 37,043 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Mackinac Financial by 25.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Mackinac Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MFNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Mackinac Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of Mackinac Financial stock opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $146.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average of $12.43. Mackinac Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $15.58.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mackinac Financial Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.08%.

Mackinac Financial Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Mackinac Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mackinac Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.