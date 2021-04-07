Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Bank OZK by 239.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 217,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 153,776 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 6.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 7.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,609,000 after buying an additional 134,141 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter worth about $481,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OZK shares. TheStreet raised Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of OZK opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average of $32.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $45.83.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $266.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.03 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.64%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.