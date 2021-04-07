Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Gap Up to $53.88

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.88, but opened at $55.34. Banner shares last traded at $55.46, with a volume of 574 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Banner from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Banner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $144.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.41 million. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%. Analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.44%.

In other Banner news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $67,322.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

