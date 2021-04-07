Bard Financial Services Inc. Buys New Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 166,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,000. The Coca-Cola comprises 0.9% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. United Bank lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 26.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 67,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,744,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 112,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.4% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KO stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.25. The stock had a trading volume of 66,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,660,080. The firm has a market cap of $229.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.99.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. HSBC cut their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

