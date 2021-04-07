Bard Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 2,770 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,853,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 target price (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,244.11.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $12.88 on Wednesday, hitting $2,237.63. 19,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,577. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,075.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,816.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,182.23 and a 52 week high of $2,237.66. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,034 shares of company stock worth $28,870,417. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

