Bard Financial Services Inc. Makes New $3.70 Million Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 17,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.87.

NYSE HON traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $218.38. 8,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,824,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.11 and a 52-week high of $221.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.23.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

