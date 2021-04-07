Bard Financial Services Inc. Makes New $7.35 Million Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 99,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,354,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.14. 8,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,528. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,160.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $83.97.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

