Bard Financial Services Inc. Makes New $7.35 Million Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2021

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 99,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,354,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.14. 8,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,528. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,160.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $83.97.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit