Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 605,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,632,000. Global X US Preferred ETF makes up about 1.6% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,601,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,322,000 after buying an additional 626,626 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,563,000 after purchasing an additional 314,369 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 864,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,299,000 after purchasing an additional 71,174 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 686,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,706,000 after purchasing an additional 184,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,193,000.

Shares of BATS PFFD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.70. 482,965 shares of the stock were exchanged. Global X US Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average is $25.31.

