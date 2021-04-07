Bard Financial Services Inc. Takes $11.54 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,000. Amgen comprises 1.2% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amgen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,302,778,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,606,000 after buying an additional 227,873 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,418,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $786,018,000 after buying an additional 71,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $639,084,000 after buying an additional 23,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.57.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.23. 23,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,747,568. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.33 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $143.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

