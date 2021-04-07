Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Invests $48,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 289 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.13.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $173.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.50 and its 200-day moving average is $165.41. The company has a market cap of $150.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.85 and a 12 month high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

