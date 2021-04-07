Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $76,000 Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $2,680,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 602,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,224,000 after buying an additional 33,319 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.79.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $59.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.82. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $60.23. The stock has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $707,758.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

